Extremely Dangerous TORNADO, Several Killed In Alabama

Six people killed in Alabama as extremely dangerous tornado ripped across the area. At least 12 people suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital. 

Six people killed in Alabama as extremely dangerous tornado ripped across the area. At least 12 people suffered serious injuries and have been taken to hospital. Reportedly, estimated 40 to 50 homes were damaged or destroyed by storms. According to officials, tens of thousands of homes have been left without power.




Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:24 PM IST





