Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Kerala on Sunday And Monday, IMD Issues Red Alert

For Saturday, the IMD issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts.

Kerala Red Alert: Extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted in Kerala in the coming days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday following which a red alert has been issued in some districts of the state for May 19 and 20.

The districts where the red alert has been issued by the IMD are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki for May 19 and 20 while an orange alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam for May 19 and 20.

The weather department further issued an orange alert in nine districts for May 21 and said some of them were likely to receive rains similar to that of a red alert adding that thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, were very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala between May 19 and 22.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The IMD on Thursday had predicted very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20 due to the likely prevalence of strong westerly and the south westerly winds in the region.

