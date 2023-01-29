Home

Extremely Shocking Video Shows Most Unexpected Place To Get Smashed By Speeding Vehicle

What can we call this? Is it karma, fate, or destiny? Life and death are just moving together.

Viral Video: Most dangerous accidents take place on roads where there are many vehicles of different sizes, shapes, and weights. While on road, we know that we have to be very careful and alert while driving a vehicle or as a pedestrian. When we are not on the road, i.e., at some other place like our home, a mall, a movie theatre, or a salon then we might not even think about any accident. But there are real-life situations that make fiction look puny.

Here we are sharing with you the video of a massive accident caused by a big car inside a salon. Sounds impossible? Actually, the entire incident has been captured by the CCTV camera placed inside the salon. It shows five men, two are getting a haircut and a shave while one man is sitting on a bench. All the men start looking toward the entrance as if they heard something and are startled. The two customers get up quickly while the man on the bench tries to cross over to the other side. But before they could get out of trouble’s way, a big heavy white car smashes its way inside the salon at a very high speed. The man on the bench is hit badly and others are hit too and left shell-shocked.

The last haircut 💀 pic.twitter.com/tVCBuGFcSN — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 29, 2023

