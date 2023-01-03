Eyewitnesses Recount Horrific Details Of Sultanpuri Accident

Eyewitnesses to the horrific Delhi accident recounted how that night, they saw the 20-year-old girl’s body being dragged for kilometres by the Baleno car on Sunday.

New Delhi: Video grab of a car that reportedly hit a woman and dragged her for a few kilometers, in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, which left the woman dead. A day after Delhi police has arrested five accused in this case. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2023_000191B)

Delhi Sultanpuri accident: Two persons have claimed that they have seen the 20-year-old woman being dragged between the wheels of a car in Kanjhawala area in Delhi. One witness, a dairy shop owner and another a food delivery executive, have claimed to have spotted the women being dragged by a car on New Year’s night in the national capital. The 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads.

According to the police, the victim’s body was found naked on roadside in Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi and a medical board conducted a post-mortem on Monday, which will establish if she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

Delhi Sultanpuri accident eyewitness 1

On January 1, Deepak Dahiya, the dairy sop owner, was standing outside his shop at around 3.20 am when he heard a car drive past gingerly, making a sound as if it had a burst tyre. As he turned and spotted the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, something did not feel right. And, as he looked closely, he saw something that he could not believe his eyes.

“I was standing near my shop around 3.20am when I heard a loud noise. At first, I did not understand what had happened and assumed it was a tyre burst that had caused it. But later, I saw the car take a U-turn and noticed the woman’s body underneath.

Dahiya claimed that he immediately informed the police and at least 18-20 calls were exchanged between the cops and him.

He said he chased the car on his motorcycle, all the while being in touch with the police. “The car was being driven on Kanjhawala road and took U-turns more than once,” added Dahiya.

“As I started going after them, I realised they were driving very slow, and the body was still attached to the car. It’s difficult to believe that they didn’t know there was something beneath their car. Meanwhile, I was giving almost minute-by-minute updates to the police. I would have called them 18-20 times in the next 45 minutes, of which one call lasted more than 10 minutes,” Dahiya said according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Dahiya said that as he followed the vehicle, he saw it was following a pattern — it would turn towards Kanjhawala, and then came back to Ladpur, after driving about 1.5km.

While Dahiya was following the Baleno on his motorcycle, his help at the shop had finished unloading the milk and his car, a Mahindra Bolero was now free. So he quickly changed vehicles the next time the Baleno crossed his shop, and asked his help, Sahil, to come with them.

“They had gone ahead at this time but because they were driving slow, it wasn’t difficult for us to spot them. They had gone towards Qutubgarh this time — about 2km from my shop — and when I saw them, they were taking a U-turn. Though I continued to follow them, I realised that the body wasn’t attached to the car anymore,” he said.

On the way, he spotted two PCR vans on the way, but they did not take any action, suggesting they were unaware of his SOS calls.

Dahiya said, he told officials sitting in a third PCR van In Begumpur of what he had seen. “They flagged the car down, but let the people go after speaking to them,” Dahiya according to the report in Hindustan Times.

Dahiya said that when he saw the PCR van officials letting the Baleno go, he returned to his shop. “Within minutes of returning to the shop, I saw police and some people on the road rushing to the same stretch I had seen those men driving the Baleno with the body earlier. I followed the police, which led me to the spot where another police team had found the body on the road. I then returned home.”

Special commissioner of police Dependra Pathak confirmed that Dahiya had indeed made the calls to police control room and helped police track the car. Pathak said Dahiya’s allegations that the third PCR van left the spot after stopping the vehicle would be probed.

Delhi Sultanpuri accident eyewitness 2

The other witness, Vikas, who works for an online food aggregator, said he was returning after delivering an order in Kanjhawala area and heading towards Maharaja Agrasen road when he spotted the car.

“A grey Baleno was coming from the opposite direction and had taken a right turn to head towards Rohini. There was a police check post just 100-200 metres away, and the car took a sharp U-turn before it. There were not too many vehicles on the road at the time, and the speeding car made a loud noise. I turned to look and saw a woman’s head hanging underneath the car,” he said according to a TOI report.

In an interview with Mirror Now, Vikas explained that his bike and the car almost collided, causing him to lose his balance. Vikas went on to say that by the time he regained control of himself and his bike, the driver, who was driving at an approximate speed of 40 to 60 km/h, had taken a right turn towards Rohini. As soon as the driver saw a police booth about 150 metres ahead, he made a sharp u-turn on the single lane.

“When an automobile makes a sharp turn, it usually makes a loud noise. I instantly turned around when I heard the loud noise. This is when I noticed a girl’s head dangling over the car’s rear tyre. I was completely shocked. It was about 3.35- 3.40 am. at the time. Suddenly, I noticed two police officers passing by on a bike. I pulled over and told them what I observed. I even told them which path the automobile drove. In turn, the policemen inquired about my well-being. They asked me to leave and said they would check into it,” Vikas said.

CM Kejriwal demands strictest punishment

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it a “rarest of rare crime” and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G V K Saxena said his head hung in shame over the “inhuman” crime. The victim’s family demanded the death penalty for the accused.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the post-mortem report.

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide (Section 304) not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy, according to the police.



