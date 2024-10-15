Ezcare, backed by Essel Group, Opens doors for Direct Sellers, creating new opportunities for income and growth across India

In a significant stride towards empowering entrepreneurs, Ezcare, a direct sales venture of Essel Group, is opening doors for aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals by expanding its direct selling model. This initiative aims to provide aspirational Individuals with an accessible platform to earn from an additional source of income, build a sustainable livelihood, and gain valuable entrepreneurial experience. Ezcare has rapidly emerged as a key player in the direct selling space, delivering high-quality products and robust support to its direct seller community.

Ezcare’s journey is deeply rooted in supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Its direct-selling model is crafted to be inclusive and straightforward, making it an ideal opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to supplement their income. Be it a student, homemaker, professional, or an aspiring entrepreneur, the path to financial independence is just a step away with Ezcare. The brand’s diverse product range, including Ezcare Women Essentials, Ezcare Home Essentials, Ezcare Health Essentials, Ezcare Daily Essentials, Sachveda Life Science, Kremlin Cosmetics, Soromito and more, enabling direct sellers to cater to varied needs and preferences.

Ezcare’s expertise in social commerce, supply chain management, technology, and customer service guarantees that its direct sellers are well-equipped and supported on their journey to success. The company’s collaboration with world-class manufacturing facilities across India ensures that sellers have access to top-quality products, backed by reliable logistics and customer service operations.

Dr. Idris Loya – Essel Group’s Chief Technology Innovation Officer said “We are on a mission to create a direct sales commerce platform that serves as a stepping stone for individuals to realize their potential. Ezcare is not just about selling products; it’s about empowering people to change their lives. Our direct selling model offers a fantastic opportunity for individuals to generate a steady income, gain financial independence, and be part of a thriving business ecosystem.”

Mr. Vishal Srivastava – Director & Business Head of Ezcare added, “At Ezcare, our mission is to build a thriving community of entrepreneurs who are empowered to achieve new levels of success. We are dedicated to fostering a transparent, supportive, and growth-focused environment where our direct sellers can excel in the ever-expanding direct sales market in India. We offer exceptional growth opportunities for our direct sellers while ensuring customer satisfaction with our unique product range, which emphasizes better health, a better lifestyle, and enhanced living. By providing access to premium products and leveraging advanced technology, we are committed to making a lasting impact on countless lives.”

As Ezcare continues to expand, it remains dedicated to fostering a business environment that is transparent, supportive, and geared towards the long-term growth of its partners. For aspiring direct sellers looking to build an additional income stream and embark on a journey of personal and professional growth, Ezcare provides a reliable and rewarding platform.Further details are available at www.ezcarestore.com.