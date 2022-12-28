Face Mask Should Be Made Mandatory in Malls, Theatres, Religious Places, Say 76% Indians

According to the survey, people also want masks to be made compulsory in crowded spaces like railway stations, bus stands among others.

COVID Scare: Over 59 percent of the respondents want masks to be made mandatory again in educational institutions like schools and colleges.

COVID Fourth Wave Latest Update: As the Union Health Ministry said the next 40 days are crucial in the wake of the rising cases in China, a new survey on Wednesday found that 76 percent Indians are in favour of a mask mandate in public spaces like malls, cinema halls and religious places.

According to the survey, people also want masks to be made compulsory in crowded spaces like railway stations, bus stands among others.

The survey which was conducted last week by community social media platform LocalCircles, 57 percent people demanded mask mandate in flights and at airports, which is still awaiting government action.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January. The ministry sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced.

Till now in India, at least 39 international travellers have tested positive for COVID infection between December 24-26 as the random testing of international passengers arriving at the airports is being done

Moreover, the survey showed that a sizeable number of Indians were worried about the new BF.7 mutations and other Omicron sub-variants, which are fast spreading across China.

The survey showed that only 7 percent fliers said mask compliance was effective on flights and at airports.

In the survey, 76 percent people said wearing masks should be mandatory in all indoor public places like malls, cinema halls, places of worship like temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras. In addition, 76 percent people also wanted face masks to be mandatory in buses and bus stands, in trains and railway stations as these places were crowded.

Moreover, 59 percent of the respondents want masks to be made mandatory again in educational institutions like schools and colleges, while 35 percent want compliance in all outdoor public places like parks and markets.



