Face of India 2024 and Tycoon of Fashion Badal Saboo’s Triumphant Return to Pune Ignites a New Era of Fashion

Fashion royalty reigns supreme once again, as Badal Saboo, the visionary Chairman of Pune Fashion Week, makes his highly anticipated return to the world of fashion in Pune with Face of India 2024, a glittering spectacle that rocked the runway at The Westin Hotel. Known as the king of fashion in India, Badal has not only revived Pune’s place on the fashion map but has also created a dazzling synergy between the worlds of high fashion and luxury real estate, blending artistry with opulence in a way that only he could master.

Badal Saboo, Bollywood actress Simrat Kaur along with the winners of Face of India 2024

Face of India isn’t just another fashion event-it’s a cultural movement that elevates Indian fashion to an international scale. As the official gateway to the prestigious Asia Model Festival in South Korea, this event provides young Indian talent with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk on the world’s most coveted runways, showcasing the beauty, craftsmanship, and innovation of Indian fashion. Under Badal Saboo’s charismatic leadership, this glamorous platform is propelling models and designers alike onto the global stage, solidifying India’s reputation as a fashion powerhouse.

This year’s winners, Soma Samhitha and Harshvardhan Singh (Winners 1), alongside Samiksha Kopare, Vikas Saran, (Winners 2) and the dazzling duo of Seema Dubey and Shubham Srivastava (Winners 3), are the qualifiers all geared up to dazzle on international catwalks, with exclusive opportunities awaiting them in South Korea. For these rising stars, Face of India has become the springboard to stardom, opening doors to elite global events and fashion weeks, further cementing the event’s status as a true launchpad for global fashion careers.

The runway was ablaze with jaw-dropping collections from India’s top designers, each one pushing the boundaries of creativity while honoring the country’s rich cultural heritage. BespokeWala led the charge with their signature blend of traditional artistry and cutting-edge design with the glamorous showstopper Hemal Ingale (Actress – Model), followed by Olive Fashion, whose exquisitely tailored creations left the audience in awe. Dlore wowed with their commitment to sustainable fashion, delivering pieces that were not only breath-taking but also ethically crafted. Sumit Dasguptas S by SDG took eco-luxury to new heights with Actor – Entrepreneur Shivendra Singh Rajput & Mr. Maharashtra Zarna Sanghvi as the showstoppers for his show, while Asif Merchant set the runway on fire with his glamorous red carpet and bridal couture with showstopper Sargam Kausha (Mrs. World 2022-23), making it clear that opulence is here to stay.

Amid the glitz and glamour, Bollywood sensation Simrat Kaur added her star power to the mix, leaving the audience spellbound. Known for her striking beauty and style, Simrat Kaur alongside Nischala Dharva (Face of India Winner 2023), Surbhi Choutaliya and Badal Saboo judged the contestants of Face of India 2024. The judges also mingled effortlessly with the VIPs and fashion icons, cheering on the emerging talent and taking the glamour quotient of the evening to unprecedented levels.

Yet, this year’s Face of India wasn’t just about the spectacle-it also championed sustainability and innovation. With Shakir Shaikh, one of India’s most celebrated show directors, at the helm, the runway became a stage for eco-conscious luxury, offering a fresh take on the future of fashion. His nearly three decades of expertise shone through, elevating the show to new heights of excellence and sophistication.

“We are not just celebrating Indian fashion-we are redefining it on the global stage,” stated Badal Saboo, who, through his leadership, has seamlessly merged the worlds of fashion and real estate. His Pune Fashion Week & Face of India serves as a beacon of Indian culture, blending modern design with traditional values, offering an irresistible showcase for the world to see. Badal’s bold vision to bring together real estate and fashion is reshaping both industries, with Meriton Heights stepping in as the Title Sponsor, reflecting this luxurious fusion.

Hiten Chautalia of Meriton Heights emphasized the symbiotic relationship between fashion and real estate, remarking, “Just as we create inspiring, lavish living spaces, we are here to support and nurture India’s next generation of fashion icons.” Similarly, Pavan Ranpise from SolarEra, the Powered by Partner, underscored the event’s dedication to sustainability, saying, “Our partnership with Face of India aligns with our commitment to eco-friendly innovation, encouraging designers to embrace sustainable solutions as they redefine the fashion landscape.”

The energy in the room was palpable as Face of India 2024 turned into an overwhelming success, packed with influencers, fashion aficionados, and industry titans such as Mr. Rakesh Shukla – Suzlon, Mr. Manisha Bodas – Sharda group, Mr. Sanjay Kanekar – Aone group, Mr. Satish Kokate, Mr, Shubhangi Asabe, Mr. Mangesh Suryawanshi, Mr. Santosh Bhujbal – IUCCA Pune, Mr. Rajubhai Shewani, Mr. Aman Agarwal, Mr. Bharat Desadla, Mr. Sachin Lodha, Mr. Pritam Rathod, Mr. Girish Chheda, Mr. Bhikhabhai Chotaliya, Mr.Kiran Bhagia, Mr. Vikrant Indulkar , Mr. Deep Sen , Mr. Viraang Shah and may more. Pune, now firmly entrenched as a fashion capital, played host to this unforgettable evening where style, innovation, and luxury converged, leaving an indelible mark on the global fashion scene.

In a world where fashion and business continue to evolve, Badal Saboo proves Face of India 2024 is leading the charge-taking Indian fashion to unimaginable heights and placing it firmly on the international stage.

About Face of India

Face of India is a premier model and talent search platform that aims to identify and promote the next generation of fashion icons. The platform provides young models with unique opportunities to collaborate with international fashion brands and designers, with the winners representing India at global fashion events.

About Pune Fashion Week

Pune Fashion Week is one of India’s most prestigious fashion platforms, known for its focus on innovation and the promotion of both established and emerging designers. Pune Fashion Week, under the leadership of Badal Saboo, continues to champion Indian fashion on the global stage.