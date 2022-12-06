Facebook Parent Meta Warns of Removing News from Platform if US Passes Media Bill

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has warned threatened to remove news from its platform if the US Congress passes the bill aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook.

California: Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has warned threatened to remove news from its platform if the US Congress passes the bill aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with companies like Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook. Sources aware of the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to a must-pass annual defense bill as way to help the struggling local news industry.

Meanwhile, Meta spokesperson Andy Stonetook to Twitter and said that the company would be forced to consider removing news if the law was passed “rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions.”

Meta statement on the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act: pic.twitter.com/kyFqKQw7xs — Andy Stone (@andymstone) December 5, 2022

He added the proposal fails to recognize that publishers and broadcasters put content on the platform because “it benefits their bottom line – not the other way around.”

The News Media Alliance, a trade group representing newspaper publishers, is urging Congress to add the bill to the defense bill, arguing that “local papers cannot afford to endure several more years of Big Tech’s use and abuse, and time to take action is dwindling. If Congress does not act soon, we risk allowing social media to become America’s de facto local newspaper.”

More than two dozen groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Public Knowledge and the Computer & Communications Industry Association on Monday urged Congress not to approve the local news bill saying it would “create an ill-advised antitrust exemption for publishers and broadcasters” and argued the bill does not require “funds gained through negotiation or arbitration will even be paid to journalists.”

A similar Australian law, which took effect in March 2021 after talks with the big tech firms led to a brief shutdown of Facebook news feeds in the country, has largely worked, a government report said.

Since the News Media Bargaining Code took effect, various tech firms including Meta and Alphabet have signed more than 30 deals with media outlets, compensating them for content that generated clicks and advertising dollars, the report added.

(With inputs from Reuters)

