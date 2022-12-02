Friday, December 2, 2022
Facial Recognition Entry At Delhi, Bengaluru And Varanasi Airports Begins Today – Here’s How It Works

Facial recognition system DigiYatra has been launched today at three airports across the country – Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi.

Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless and seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

New Delhi: Facial recognition system DigiYatra has been launched at three airports across the country – Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi for a seamless and hassle-free air travel experience. This is only available for domestic flight passengers.

In its first phase of launch, seven airports will have facial recognition system for entry of domestic flight passengers only. Today it was launched for Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports and four airports — Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada — will have the facial recognition system by March 2023. Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country.

How Facial Recognition System Digi Yatra works

  • Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless and seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).
  • Travellers have to pass through various checkpoints at the airports through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to establish their identity which could be linked to the boarding pass.
  • To use this facility, a one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app is required using Aadhaar-based validation and a self-image capture.
  • There is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).
  • A passenger’s ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet in the passenger’s smartphone itself. The uploaded data will utilise blockchain technology and all the data will be purged from the servers within 24 hours of use.

With Digi Yatra, India will now stand in the ranks of world class airports like Heathrow in London and Atlanta in the US.




