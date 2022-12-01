Ashneer Grover says he was offered the new season of Shark Tank India but he decided not to be a part of the show. He said everything is not about money, ‘aukaat’ is also something.

Ashneer Grover Finally Speaks on Not Joining Shark Tank India 2 ‘Failed Individuals go on That Show’

Shark Tank India Season 2: Former Shark Tank India host and BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover finally broke his silence on not joining the new season of the show. While the other ‘sharks’ on the show are the same, he has been replaced with Amit Jain, Co-Founder, and CEO of Car Dekho. In an interview with RedFM now, Grover revealed that he was approached to be a part of Shark Tank India Season 2 but he refused.

The entrepreneur became popular for his unabashed responses to the ‘pitches’ on the show. He would ask people ‘kya kar rha hai bhai tu?‘ or use colloquial terms like ‘doglapan‘, and ‘bilkul bakwaas hai’. The entire hell broke loose on social media when the makers announced the new season sans Ashneer Grover. Many viewers claimed that he was the only relatable judge who would be blatantly honest in his feedback. Many also called him an entertainer and exclaimed that Shark Tank India will never be the same without him.

Considering all that and adding his own reason behind not accepting the new season, Grover said, “You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening.”

When he was asked if he didn’t join the new season because of monetary issues with the makers, Grover said everything is not about money, he has to see his reputation also. “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India features five more ‘sharks’ apart from Amit Jain: Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com).

The show will start airing soon. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India Season 2!



