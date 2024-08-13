Home

News

Kolkata PGT Doctor Murder Case: FAIMA Calls For Nationwide Shutdown Of OPD Services

Kolkata: Expressing shock beyond words at the brutal murder of a 2nd year PG student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nati

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students protest against the sexual assault and killing of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.(Photo Credit: PTI)

Kolkata: Expressing shock beyond words at the brutal murder of a 2nd year PG student of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide protest and the shutdown of the Outpatient Department(OPD) elective services with effect from today, August 13, 2024. Doctors associations across the country including FORDA, IMA, and PGIMER have extended their support in solidarity and continued cease work on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata and demanding justice for her.

Sharing a post on X, FAIMA wrote, “We Stand with Protesting Doctors all Over India ! We calls Doctor all over nation to Join this Protest from Tomorrow onwards ! We want Justice!”

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday(August 9) night. Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Institute of Human Behaviour, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital are some of the major hospitals that participated in strike in the national capital.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after paying a visit to the parents of the deceased on Monday, gave a deadline of August 18 to Kolkata Police to solve the case, failing which she said she would hand over the matter to the CBI.











