FairPlay News Roped in as the Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team for the Asia Cup

The Sri Lankan cricketers will be donning a new name on their jerseys for the Asia Cup as FairPlay News becomes the official national sponsor for the team.

Sri Lanka Cricket Team at the Asia Cup 2022

“We are extremely happy to welcome Fairplay News as the official sponsors of the national team during the upcoming Asia Cup and hope that this partnership will augur well for the sports site,” said Mr. Ashley de Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket.

The Director of FairPlay News stated, “We are proud to be the Sri Lankan Cricket Team Sponsors. This association has given Fairplay News the right opportunity to be able to stand true to our name and work which imbibes the virtues of sport.”

Dasun Shanaka and his 20 member squad will wear the jerseys with the name FairPlay News, a part of the FairPlay Sports, a fast-growing multi-vertical group with its presence in Sports News for the Asia Cup that will be held from the 27th of August in the UAE. FairPlay News is the countrys leading sports news and updates platform and a fairly new entrant in the Fantasy Sport Category.

The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, but shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil and the economic crisis in the nation. Sri Lanka has witnessed months of food and fuel shortages, blackouts and runaway inflation in the wake of its worst financial crisis on record. This association is extremely welcome for the cricketing body amidst this turmoil.