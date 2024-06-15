Home

IIT Kharagpur Student Death: Faizan Ahmed Was ‘Stabbed & Shot’, 2nd Forensic Report Reveals After 2 Years

New Delhi: Faizan Ahmed, a student at IIT-Kharagpur, was found in a semi-decomposed state in Room No. C-205 of Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on October 14, 2022. Now, two years later, a recent forensic report has claimed that the 23-year-old mechanical engineering student was brutally murdered. Following an order from the Calcutta High Court, the autopsy was conducted for a second time.

According to the second forensic report by Dr A.K. Gupta, there was a gunshot wound on the upper left side of Faizan’s neck and a stab wound on the right side of his neck, reported ThePrint. According to sources, the report also mentions the police had not done any videography of these particular injuries during its primary investigation, or while conducting the first postmortem at Midnapore Medical College on 15 October, 2022, reported ThePrint.

In 2022, at least three days before Faizan’s body was discovered, his family had already stated that their son had been murdered. The room where the body was found was not Faizan’s hostel room.

Following the second postmortem ordered by the Calcutta High Court and conducted at the Kolkata Police Morgue on May 27, 2023, it was disclosed that Faizan’s skull’s right temporal bone was missing, matching still photographs taken on the day his decomposed body was discovered. Furthermore, the report dismissed poisoning as a cause of death, which had been initially suspected in an earlier report submitted to the High Court.





