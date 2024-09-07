NationalPolitics

Fake BSNL Website Calling On Citizens To Install 5G Towers

“Be cautious and avoid sharing personal details on suspicious websites,” said PIB.

(Representational image: pixabay.com)

New Delhi: The government’s PIB Fact Check has warned about a fake website which is impersonating the official website of telecom service provider BSNL. It said that the fraudulent website, ‘bsnltowerindia.com’, was “inviting applications for installation of 5G tower and seeking personal details”.

“Be cautious and avoid sharing personal details on suspicious websites,” PIB Fact Check added.

The PIB Fact Check @PIBFactCheck posted on X: “A #Fake website is impersonating the official website of BSNL & is inviting applications for installation of 5G tower and is seeking personal details #PIBFactCheck ❌This website is not associated with BSNL 🚨Be cautious & avoid sharing personal details on suspicious websites”

The PIB shared the handle of the fraudulent website posted on X: “BSNL India @BSNLCorporate ⚠️ 🚨 FRAUDULENT WEBSITE ALERT 🚨 Website : https://bsnltowerindia.com/page/about-us.html does not belong to BSNL. Stay Alert, Stay Safe: Don’t Fall for Fake Websites! Double-Check Before You Proceed. For latest updates kindly visit our official website: http://bsnl.co.in







