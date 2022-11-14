Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Goes Viral. Board Issues Statement

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: The fake date sheet claimed that CBSE will begin the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15 and continue till April 9. The exams will be held in 2 shifts—10:30 to 1:30; 2:30 to 5:30 PM.

CBSE Date Sheet 2022: Ahead of the release of the final date sheet for the CBSE board exam 2023, a fake timetable of the class 12 exam is circulating on social media. “The 12th datasheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake”, said CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj. Students must note that the CBSE 10th, and 12th exams schedule is expected this month, however, a final confirmation is still awaited. Once released, students can download the datasheet from the official website–cbse.gov.in.

The fake date sheet claimed that CBSE will begin the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15 and continue till April 9. The exams will be held in 2 shifts—10:30 to 1:30; 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of the exam. The students will get 15 minutes of reading time.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the date sheet:

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in Click on ‘Academic Website’ Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘. Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.



