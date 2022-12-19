The government of India has categorically denied a WhatsApp message that claims the government is giving Rs 6000/month to unemployed youth under ‘Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’

FAKE NEWS! Govt Is NOT Giving Rs 6,000/Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’ (PC: PIB India)

New Delhi: There has been a message circulating on WhatsApp which says the government of India is giving Rs 6,000 per month to unemployed youth under ‘Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’. The government of India has denied any such allowance being given or scheme being launched.

“A viral WhatsApp message is claiming that the government is giving an allowance of ₹ 6,000 per month to unemployed youth under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana.

▶️ This message is fake.

▶️ Government of India is not running any such scheme.

▶️ Please do not forward such messages, ” said Press Information Bureau in a tweet.

