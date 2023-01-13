Home

NEET UG 2022: Fake Notice On Special Stray Vacancy, Admission Date Doing Rounds, MCC Warns Students

NEET UG 2022 Latest News Today: The fake notice claimed that MCC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have approved a Special Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted for NEET UG Counselling 2022 for all vacant seats.

NEET UG 2022: The candidates and their parents are advised to note that no such notice has been released by MCC.

The NEET UG 2023 Latest News Today: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday issued a notice for candidates, warning them about one fake notice regarding NEET UG 2022 Counselling. In the warning, the MCC clarified that no Special Stray Vacancy Round will be taking place for NEET UG Counselling 2022. The official notice has been released on the official website for MCC – mcc.nic.in.

“It has come to the notice of MCC and MoHFW that a fake Notice purportedly dated 10.01.2023 issued by MCC as attached below is being circulated in the social media. In this regard, it is mentioned that no such Notice has been issued by MCC of DGHS,” read the official notice.

Notably, the fake notice claimed that MCC and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have approved a Special Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted for NEET UG Counselling 2022 for all vacant seats remaining in the All India Quota, AIQ category.

The fake notice also claimed that the last date of admission has been extended to January 20, 2023 for AIQ counselling and state counselling.

“Students/ candidates are advised not to take cognizance of such fake letters / Notice and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities. Candidates are also advised to lodge a complaint in Cyber Crime Cell or an FIR,” the MCC stated in the warning notice.

Hence, the candidates and their parents are advised to note that no such notice has been released by MCC. The MCC had recently completed the NEET UG Counselling process for students in BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.



