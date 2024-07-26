Home

'Proud Of Their Bravery And Courage': Families Of Soldiers Remember Their Sacrifices On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999.

Ladakh: As the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas is being celebrated across the country on Friday, the families of the soldiers remember the bravery and dedication of their loved ones who sacrificed their lives during the war between India and Pakistan at icy heights in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

Madhubala, widow of Kargil hero Vinod Kumar, said, “On May 18, 1997, we got married and on June 14, 1999, he lost his life. I feel very good to be here and feel proud.”

Rajender Kumar, the elder brother of Kargil hero, soldier Bejender Kumar, said that he feels proud that his brother died for the country. “I feel so proud; he died for the country. We remember him every day,” he said.

Prashanti, wife of Kargil hero, Group Captain K Nachiketa Rao, said that, like all the other countrymen, she used to pray everyday for his repatriation from Pakistan. K Nachiketa Rao was a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force who was captured by Pakistani forces before he was handed over to the Indian authorities.

“I feel very proud. The bravery and courage he had shown. We were not married at the time of the war. We married after two years of it. Like all the other countrymen, we used to pray every day for his repatriation (from Pakistan). We feel proud as there are very few people who get such a chance to show such bravery and then get to comeback and live to tell those tales,” Prashanti said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kargil today on the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

PM Modi will visit the Kargil War Memorial at around 9:20 am and pay tribute to the bravehearts. “Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes. Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

