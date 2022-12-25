Family Disputes Will End For Gemini, Virgos Should Donate Food Items
Horoscope Today, December 25: Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.
Horoscope Today, December 25: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is predicted. Believe in your destiny. Donate banana fruit.
Lucky color- yellow
Taurus- There is a chance of meeting a dear friend. After noon, the time will be favorable. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Donate rice.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Do not be negligent in any work. A guest is expected at home. Family disputes will end. Donate Khichdi.
Lucky color- pink
Cancer- Mind will fickle all day long. Try to help others. Avoid outside food. Donate sugar.
Lucky color- white
Leo- Will be able to finish important work by noon. There will be auspicious events at home. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate jaggery.
Lucky color- red
Virgo- There will be profit in business. Lent money will be returned. Don’t despair. Donate food.
Lucky color- maroon
Libra- Will receive respect. Take advice from elders. Maintain the promise. Donate vegetables.
Lucky color- blue
Scorpio- Will get business success. Do not argue with the guest. Keep the south side of the house clean. Donate sweets.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Family disputes will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will start getting completed. Donate yellow rice.
Lucky color- saffron
Capricorn- Thought work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman. Donate ghee.
Lucky color- pink
Aquarius- Respect your elders. Till evening, time suits you. Will get back money stuck in business. Donate clothes.
Lucky color- green
Pisces- Leave home early. Help a relative in need. Control your words. Donate curd.
Lucky color- maroon