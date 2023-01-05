Family Of 8 Found Fatally Shot Dead At Utah Home

5 childrem # adults of the same family were found dead at Utah Home.
Salt Lake City: As many as 8 people were shot dead in Southern Utah Home, according to Associated Press report. Out of those 8, 5 were children and all the victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a statement by city officials in Enoch, a city of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.
Enoch City Manager Rob Dotson said the community was sent reeling by news of the eight bodies and that the deceased — all members of one family — were well known in the southern Utah town.
Police said they did not detect any threat to the public but the motive behind the killing is still unknown.
“Many of us have served with them in church, in the community and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said in a video statement Wednesday night.
“This community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain and they have a lot of questions,” Dotson added, noting that officials planned on releasing more information as it becomes available and the police investigation progresses.
Welfare checks based on calls to the police department like the one that led them to the residence where the bodies were found are routine when individuals are not seen for extended periods of time, Dotson said.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.
Published Date: January 5, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Play A Massive Role in ODI World Cup’: Gautam Gambhir
[ad_1] Gambhir said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a major role to play India's ODI World Cup campaign....
This Software Company Sacks Over 7,000 Employees. Deets Here
[ad_1] Layoff News: A wave of layoffs that hit dozens of employees last year appears to show no sign of...
Section 144 IMPOSED in Vicinity of Goa’s Mopa Airport From Today. List of Restrictions Here
[ad_1] Section 144 in Goa: District magistrate has prohibited assembly and gathering of five or more persons. List of restrictions...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan Ashram After New Year Celebration in Dubai
[ad_1] Virat Kohli who is not part of India's T20I squad against Sri Lanka is spending time with his wife...
Kanjhawala Horror: ‘Never Heard Of Nidhi, She Is Lying,’ Family Negates Drinking Claim
[ad_1] Family of the victims is refuting to claims made by Nidhi about Anjali being drunk at the time of...
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Hospital, Was Facing Difficulty In Breathing, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra To Enter Haryana
[ad_1] Sonia Gandhi is suffering from respiratory infection. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday. Take a...
Average Rating