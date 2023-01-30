Family Returning from Marriage Meets With Accident In Haryana’s Rewari; 3 Died, 7 Injured

Home

Rewari road accident: Three persons died and seven others were injured after a family returning from a marriage ceremony met with an accident in the Gujarwas village of Haryana’s Rewari on Saturday night. According to one of the injured, it was a head-on collision after the driver of their car tried to change the route to avoid accident when an over speeding was heading towards them from the opposite direction.

“After attending the programme, when we were returning form the function when an overspeeding Swift Dzire came from the opposite direction as it was moving towards us. When our driver tried changing the route to escape the accident, he too did the same and the accident took place,” said injured Vikram.

As per the information, injured persons including three children were taken to the Rewari Trauma Centre for treatment.

“We received the information at around 1.30 am that an accident has taken place near the Gujarwas village between one Accent and Eco car. In the accident, the driver of both the cars and one of the passengers died on the spot while other injured persons have been admitted for treatment. We will soon send the bodies for the postmortem after recording the statement of the injured persons,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subhash Chand said addressing mediapersons.

Rewari, Haryana | 3 died & 5-6 people were injured in an accident after the collision between two cars near Gujarwas village. The drivers of the cars & an occupant died. Injured admitted to hospital. The drivers had lost balance which led to the accident: Subhash Chand, DSP(29.1) pic.twitter.com/uYFI71b39G — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

However, Dr Himanshu from Rewari Trauma Centre said three persons injured in the accident have turned LAMA (Leave Against Medical Advise) and four persons admitted with them are being treated and are currently stable.

(With ANI inputs)



