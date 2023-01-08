Family Sleeps With Gas Heater On Overnight, All 4 Die Of Suffocation In Jhajjar
Jhajjar: Four members of a family died in their sleep here apparently due to suffocation after they left a gas heater on inside their room overnight, police said on Sunday. The matter came to light af
Jhajjar: Four members of a family died in their sleep here apparently due to suffocation after they left a gas heater on inside their room overnight, police said on Sunday. The matter came to light after a milkman knocked on the door of the family’s house in Jhajjar locality on Sunday morning but no one answered, they said.
Asif (35), who worked as a clerk in a local madrassa, his wife Shagufta (32) and their children Zaid (3) and Mayra (2) went to sleep on Saturday night with a gas heater in their room. They were suffocated due to the gas heater and were found dead on Sunday morning, said Circle Officer (CO) Bisva Abhishek Pratap.
Local residents informed the police after a milkman knocked on the door of the family house in the morning but no one answered, he said.
Police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door and found all the family members lying unconscious on a bed. They were rushed to the Bisva community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, Pratap said.
Over the past week, Uttar Pradesh has been reeling under sever cold wave condition with temperatures dropping to single digits. IMD has predicted more cold days ahead till next 48 hours. Dense fog due to winters also led to delay of trains, flights and closure of schools.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 9:06 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Pakistan Cricket Board May Continue With Shahid Afridi As Chief Selector: Sources
[ad_1] Shahid Afridi was made the interim chief selector for the New Zealand series. His team members are Abdul Razzaq,...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comJaipur Literature Festival 2023 To Begin Soon! Dates, Venue, Registration
[ad_1] Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: All literature enthusiasts hail! The much awaited colourful festival is back again, Jaipur Literature Festival,...
Real Life Singham Busts Youths Who Were Misusing Official I Card Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] The abuse of power must stop because the law is the same for every citizen. Real Life Singham Busts...
Suryakumar Gives Epic Reply To Virat Kohli After T20I Century Against Sri Lanka
[ad_1] Suryakumar Yadav scored his third T20I hundred in India colours, one less than teammate and captain Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide
[ad_1] Always travelled to Uttarakhand to explore the beauty of hills, right? But how but visiting these spooky places there!...
Farah Khan to Celebrate Her Birthday With Sajid Khan For
[ad_1] Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to meet her brother Sajid Khan and...
Average Rating