Fans Adore Om Baraiya’s Monsoon Anthem “Tu Haiye Haali Aave” with Rahul Munjariya and Jigardan Gadhavi

New Delhi: Om Baraiya’s latest monsoon special song “Tu Haiye Haali Aave” has been released and is receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and listeners alike. The song, featuring Om Baraiya and Saloni Raval, captures the essence of romance and the beauty of the monsoon season.

With the vocals of Jigardan Gadhavi, the song strikes a perfect chord with listeners. His soulful singing, combined with the music composed by Rahul Munjariya, has created a melodious track. The lyrics by Milind Gadhavi further add to the song’s charm, making “Tu Haiye Haali Aave” a complete musical experience.

The song has been brought to life with stunning visuals shot at various picturesque locations in Gir, under the direction of Milan Joshi. DOP Jayesh Kaushik has captured the lush greenery and the monsoon ambiance of Gir that enhances the romantic narrative. The video made under the production head Viju Patel of Filam Pataro, has garnered great love and response.

Produced by Arvind Baraiya, “Haiye Haali Aave” is receiving great response. Om Baraiya, Rahul Munjariya, and Jigardan Gadhavi have created a monsoon anthem that resonates with the emotions of love and the refreshing spirit of the rainy season.











