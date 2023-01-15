Home

Mohammed Siraj And The New Ball, A Pair Made In Heaven: Fans Hail Siraj For Four-Wicket Haul Against Sri Lanka

Fans Hail Siraj For Four Wickets Haul Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India’s bowling sensation Mohammed Siraj picked up four wickets by giving 32 runs in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the three-match series setting fans on fire.

Fans went crazy on Twitter as this was Siraj’s first four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. Four wickets by Mohammed Siraj is the joint-most by an Indian bowler in the first ten overs of an ODI. Siraj joined Javagal Srinath (vs Sri Lanka, Johannesburg, 2003), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vs Sri Lanka, Port of Spain, 2013) and Jasprit Bumrah (vs England, The Oval, 2022). As suggested by many of his fans, Siraj is in the very best form.

Here is how the fans reacted on Siraj’s performance against Sri Lanka:

Everyone is busy praising #ViratKohli but no one is taking about bowling performance of #siraj — Abinash Jena (@AbinashDDL) January 15, 2023

Mohammed siraj on fire

What’s a bowling

4 wickets and 1 direct hit #siraj #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/J8fBA7Osi8 — Muhammadpravej_official (@Muhammadpravej) January 15, 2023

Mohammed Siraj has been sensational in the recent past with the new ball. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2023

Mohammed Siraj got the ball to move around to run through the top order and pick his career-best figures of 4-32 in ten overs, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav had figures of 2-20 and 2-16 respectively in India’s dominating victory.



