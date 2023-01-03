Shark Tank India Season 2 Review: The first episode of the new season aired on Sony TV on Monday evening and social media is now discussing how it all went. Many Twitter users are upset with the reason behind sharks rejecting certain pitches. Several Twitter users also miss Ashneer Grover.

Shark Tank India Season 2 Review Fans Miss Ashneer Grover, Say ‘Dosti Nahi Business Karo’

Shark Tank India Season 2 Review: Episode one of the second season of the Sony TV show, Shark Tank India, aired on Monday night. Twitter is now filled with discussion over how it all went. The episode opened with sharks Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar revisiting the business of two women who were rejected by them in the last season. Uma Jha and Kalpana Jha who are running a successful pickle and chutney business today were rejected by the sharks when they requested Rs 50 lakh for 10 per cent equity in the last season. Now, Vineeta and Namita met them again, apologised for not being interested in their business earlier, and made them an offer of Rs 85 lakh.

As the episode progressed, several interesting pitches were made and the sharks took their own interests in each one of them. However, one of the pitches left them all confused. Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva came to pitch their cosmetic brand which is known and popular among the influencers. While the pitch of the brand was decent, all the sharks refused to invest in it citing it’s in direct competition with Sugar Cosmetics which is owned by Vineeta Singh, their friend.

SHARK TANK INDIA, SEASON 2 TWITTER REVIEW

After hearing the pitch, Namita and Aman unanimously said, “We won’t be investing in a company, which happens to be our friend’s (Vineeta) competitor.” Peyush asked them to better their branding and Vineeta said she can’t fund a competition brand.

Now, people on Twitter are discussing if it was right on the sharks’ part to reject a brand they liked only because their friend is running her brand in the same league. One Twitter user wrote, “Deeply disappointed by the response to Recode’s pitch from @amangupta0303 and

@namitathapar given competition for @vineetasng @trySUGAR. As investors, isn’t it your responsibility to support small businesses rather than protecting friend’s businesses? #SharkTankIndiaS2 (sic).”

Many viewers also missed Ashneer Grover this season. One Twitter user wrote, “Missed Ashneer in shark tank. Dorje tea storytelling was phenomenal. “Recode” could give tough competition in coming future. Aur please ye yaari dosti chodho show me. Kl ko fir aise kisi business me invest mt Krna 🙂 #SharkTankIndiaS2 (sic).”

CHECK SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2 TWITTER REVIEW HERE:

#RecodeStudios On #SharkTank deserved better.

Not investing in friends companies and blocking Categories on Shark Tank Stage was so sad to see.#SharkTankIndiaS2 #Recode — Sunil Saha (@sunil_saha) January 3, 2023

Can’t invest in the business because your buddy is in the same industry Shark kyu bula rhe

Clown Fish Tank rkhdo naam#SharkTankSeason2 #SharkTankIndiaS2 — Suryansh Mishra (@SuryansMisra) January 3, 2023

Missed Ashneer in shark tank.

Dorje tea storytelling was phenomenal. “Recode” could give tough competition in coming future.

Aur please ye yaari dosti chodho show me. Kl ko fir aise kisi business me invest mt Krna 🙂#SharkTankIndiaS2 — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) January 2, 2023

@SonyTV : please bring back Ashneer, if not possible please bring someone who’s straight forward like him… Please #ashneergrover #SharkTankIndiaS2 — Manoranjan Ray (@Manojune1) January 3, 2023

Deeply disappointed by the response to Recode’s pitch from @amangupta0303 and @namitathapar given competition for @vineetasng @trySUGAR. As investors, isn’t it your responsibility to support small businesses rather than protecting friend’s businesses?#SharkTankIndiaS2 — Lakshya (@LakshyaRustagi) January 3, 2023

Stupidity and smugness from sharks (except Piyush and Anupam) in the first episode of #SharkTankIndiaS2.

Take your friendship gimmicks outside the room. If a brand is interesting and has growth opportunities, invest in it. 🤷#SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiaSeason2 — Thanks__Namaste (@Thanks__Namaste) January 3, 2023

The way #SharkTankIndiaS2 panel gave reasons to not invest in Recode was so lame. This is going to decide the course of season 2 and proves that everything is scripted. — Vijay Khandekar – 0/100 (@vijay_1989) January 3, 2023

Shark Tank India, Season 2 airs on Sony TV in India from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!



