National

Fans Stand In Long Queue To Buy Tickets For The SRK Starrer, Checkout Their Crazy Reaction In The Video

admin
28Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 8 Second


  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Pathaan Release Updates: Fans Stand In Long Queue To Buy Tickets For The SRK Starrer, Checkout Their Crazy Reaction In The Video

SRK is making a comeback after 5-yeat hiatus and his fans can’t wait to watch him on the big screens after this long in a new action-packed avatar. Fans have gone crazy and are standing in long queue to buy film tickets. Checkout video.

Pathaan release: The much awaited Pathaan has released in theatres today. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. SRK is making a comeback after 5-yeat hiatus and his fans can’t wait to watch him on the big screens after this long in a new action-packed avatar. The film has hit the theatres and fans just cannot keep calm. They are seen standing in long queue to buy tickets for the film. Checkout fans crazy reaction.




Published Date: January 25, 2023 11:19 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories