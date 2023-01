Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing 11 for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 13 & Match 14 12 AM and 2 AM IST Jan 27 2022 Fri

Home

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 13 & 14 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Entainers vs Pirates, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar 12 AM and 2 AM IST January 27, 2022, Friday

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The ECS Gibraltar T10 matches toss between Entainers vs Pirates will take place at 11.30 PM & 1.30 AM IST

Time – January 27, 12 AM & 2 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: L Burns, J West(c)

Batters: L Bruce, D Robeson, S Blake

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, A Reyes, G Crichton(vc)

Bowlers: R Cunningham, H Singh

ETR vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

Entainers: Balaji Avinash Pai, Paddy Hatchman, Louis Bruce, Gideon Crichton, Myles Goodfellow, Jack Horrocks, Lee Sims, Thomas Phillips, David Powers, Tom Bedson, and Harshdeep Singh.

Pirates: Kenroy Nestor, Jonathan West, Andrew Reyes, Richard Cunningham, Steven Gilbert, Ryan Grimes, Nishant Joshi, Jesse Segui, Simon Morgan, Michael Lamin, and Christian Rocca.