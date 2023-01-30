Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today Playing XIs, Jan 30 2023 Toss Timings for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 1 & 2

Home

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 PM & 3.30 PM IST January 30, Monday

Here is the FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, GZZ vs MTD Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GZZ vs MTD Playing 11s FanCode ECS T10 Malta Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gozo Zalmi vs Mater Dei, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Series.

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: All You Need To Know

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Malta 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gozo Zalmi vs Mater Dei, Playing 11s For Today's Match Marsa Sports Club 1.30 PM & 3.30 PM IST January 30, Monday.



TOSS – The ECS T10 Malta 2022 match toss between Gozo Zalmi and Mater Dei will take place at 1 PM & 3 PM IST

Time – January 30, Monday

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

GZZ vs MTD Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shrijay Patel, Adnan Anwar(c)

Batters: Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi

All-rounders: Faisal Naeem, Michael Nazir(vc), A Qadeer

Bowlers: Mehboob Ali, Bilal Khan, Pintu Ghosh.

GZZ vs MTD Probable Playing XIs

Gozo Zalmi: Zeeshan Khan, Fazil Rehman, Mehboob Ali, Glen Tavilla, Faiz Ullah, Bilal Khan, Sawab Khan, Adnan Anwar, Riaz Ashraf, Majid Javed, Farrukh Mughal

Mater Dei: Samuel Stanislaus, Michael Nazir, Muthu Kumaran, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus, Shrijay Patel, Faisal Naeem, Muhammad Zubair, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh



