Fantasy Cricket Tips, Toss Timings Venue Playing XIs Jan 18 5 PM IST Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 12

Home

Sports

CT vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Newlands, Cape Town 5 PM IST January 18, Wednesday

Here is MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CT vs EAC T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, CT vs EAC SA T20 League Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, CT vs EAC Probable XIs MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Fantasy Playing Tips – MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Fantasy Tips MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20I.

CT vs EAC Dream11 Team

CT vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League: Here is MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CT vs EAC T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, CT vs EAC SA T20 League Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, CT vs EAC Probable XIs MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Fantasy Playing Tips – MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Fantasy Tips MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20I. CT vs EAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips SA T20 League MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match 12: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20I Match at Newlands, Cape Town 5 PM IST January 18, Wednesday.

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 5 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

LIVE Streaming: Fancode.

CT vs EAC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Sam Curran(c), Marco Jansen(vc)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala, Rashid Khan, Ottneil Baartman

CT vs EAC Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Dewald Brewis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen and Olly Stone/Waqar Salamkheil.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Adam Rossington (wk), Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox, Tristan Stubbs, Roelof van der Merwe, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen and Ottneil Baartman.



