Faridabad Assembly Results LIVE: The counting of votes for assembly elections in Faridabad Haryana is scheduled to commence at 8 am today, October 8, 2024. Polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5. Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.

