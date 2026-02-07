The Times Of Bengal

Faridabad Surajkund fair’s swing collapses, leaving several injured; scary video of accident surfaces

A ride which people took to feel joy turned into a frightening scenario in Faridabad’s Surajkund International Craft Festival. The tragic incident happened on Saturday evening when a ‘tsunami’ swing broke midway. The shocking event has led to the death of one police officer and left at least 13 people injured, as per reports. The video of the accident has been surfacing on social media, and the scary visuals have taken everyone by surprise.

Video of swing collapse at Faridabad’s Surajkund fair

The video is being widely circulated on social media. One shared with the caption, “This evening: A swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, killing a police officer and injuring 13 people, in Faridabad, India.”

