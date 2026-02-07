Home

News

Faridabad Surajkund fairs swing collapses, leaving several injured; scary video of accident surfaces

Faridabad Surajkund fair’s swing collapses, leaving several injured; scary video of accident surfaces

Faridabad Surajkund fair’s swing collapses, leaving several injured; scary video of accident surfaces

Video of swing collapse at Faridabad’s Surajkund fair

This evening: A swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, killing a police officer and injuring 13 people, in Faridabad, India. pic.twitter.com/qi8mkU4z1v — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) February 7, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

A ride which people took to feel joy turned into a frightening scenario in Faridabad’s Surajkund International Craft Festival. The tragic incident happened on Saturday evening when a ‘tsunami’ swing broke midway. The shocking event has led to the death of one police officer and left at least 13 people injured, as per reports. The video of the accident has been surfacing on social media, and the scary visuals have taken everyone by surprise.The video is being widely circulated on social media. One shared with the caption, “This evening: A swing collapsed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, killing a police officer and injuring 13 people, in Faridabad, India.”