Menu
Search
National

Farmers Come Face-To-Face With Police As Protest Against Liquor Factory In Punjab’s Ferozepur Intensifies

By: admin

Date:


The protestors are saying the factory will not only impact the local habitat but will also damage the water sources of the area and are seeking a ban on it.

Protestors clash with police in Punjab's Ferozepur
Protestors clash with police in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Protesting farmers came face-to-face with police officials as they continue to protest outside a liquor factory in Ferozepur’s Zira in Punjab. In the latest developments, a high-level drama was seen in Zira where people protesting against the liquor factory engaged in a clash with the police. The protestors are saying the factory will not only impact the local habitat but will also damage the water sources of the area and are seeking a ban on it.

Watch: Protestors Clash With Police In Punjab’s Ferozpur

The protest at the Zira liquor factory in Ferozepur started on July 24.

Tension continues around Malbros International Private Limited, an alcohol-making unit at Mansurwal village of Zira assembly segment in Ferozepur.

The factory has been lying shut for 146 days after protesters, many of them villagers from the surrounding areas, laid siege at the factory main gate, blaming the unit for polluting the environment, including groundwater, leading to low yield from the fields.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 2:41 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Chris Paul, Suns rout depleted Lakers
Next articleLittle Boy Inspires People to Boost Organ Donation After Getting New Heart
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh