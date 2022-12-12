Farmers In Andhra’s Krishna District Suffer Crop Damage Due To Cyclone Mandous

live

Breaking News Live Updates December 12

Breaking News Live Updates, December 12: Paddy farmers of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district suffered heavy losses as their crops were damaged due to the rains triggered by Mandous cyclone. The cyclone had inundated crops in around 8,000 acres in the district. Farmers are tense as they would incur a heavy loss if rainwater does not recede fast, they are already struggling to get minimum support price for the produce.

Harvested paddy crop was drenched in Mopidevi, Challapalli, Kankipadu, Totlavalleru, Gudlavalleru, Movva and other mandals due to cyclone Mandous. Kharif paddy harvesting season concludes by the end of December every year.

