Farmers Likely to Get Rs 2,000 on THIS Date

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Date and Time: Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led central government might release the 13th instalment of the much-awaited Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to the beneficiaries account on the occasion of New Year 2023. ABP news reported that the 13th instalment can be received between February-March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment: Steps to Check Balance

  1. Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/
  2. Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage
  3. Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status.
  4. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.
  5. Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.
  6. Then click on the ‘Get data’.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

The first instalment is transferred between 1st December to 31st March, second between 1st April to 31st July, while the third is given between 1st August to 30th November.




Published Date: December 27, 2022 1:58 PM IST





