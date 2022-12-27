Farmers Likely to Get Rs 2,000 on THIS Date

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Date and Time: Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led central government might release the 13th instalment of the much-awaited Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) to the beneficiaries account on the occasion of New Year 2023. ABP news reported that the 13th instalment can be received between February-March.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment: Steps to Check Balance
- Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/
- Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage
- Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status.
- The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.
- Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.
- Then click on the ‘Get data’.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.
The first instalment is transferred between 1st December to 31st March, second between 1st April to 31st July, while the third is given between 1st August to 30th November.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 1:58 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Elderly Woman Dances to Title Track of SRK’s Pathaan, Video Goes Viral
[ad_1] In the viral video, Saj Khan can be seen totally enjoying herself as she recreated the steps of the...
Urfi Javed Poses Topless And Deliberately Covers Body With Pancakes And Juice in Viral Video, Watch
[ad_1] Urfi Javed dared to go topless again and kept a plate and glass in front of her. Watch the...
7th Pay Commission: New Year Bonanza For Govt Employees of THIS State. 12% Hike in DA, DR Announced
[ad_1] 7th Pay Commission BIG Update: "Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now...
Delhi Withdraws Order To Deploy Govt School Teachers At IGI Airport On COVID Duty
[ad_1] Officials had on Monday announced that over 80 school teachers would be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport...
IPL 2023: Meet Avinash Singh, Auto-Drivers Son, Picked For Rs 60 Lakh After Bid War
[ad_1] IPL Mini-Auction: An auto-driver’s son got picked up for Rs 60 lakh after a bid war in IPL Mini...
Anrich Nortje Knocked Down To The Ground By Spider-Cam At Melbourne; Watch
[ad_1] Nortje was walking to his fielding position when the camera, suspended above the ground on wires -- crashed into...
Average Rating