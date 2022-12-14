Farmers Of This State Will Not Get 13th Installment. Here’s Why

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: It is reported that the farmers of Chhattisgarh have less chance to get 13th installment of PM Kisan Scheme.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: The Central Government has launched the scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the benefit of the farmers and to offer them financial assistance. This scheme was launched keeping in mind the small and marginal farmers. As part of the scheme, more than 10 core farmers have received 12 installments so far. Now the farmers are eagerly waiting for the 13th installment.

In the meantime, it is reported that the farmers of Chhattisgarh have less chance to get 13th installment as many of them have not got Bhulekh verification and e-KYC done so far.

The Centre has taken strict steps to prevent fraud in PM Kisan scheme. To get the latest installment of the PM Kisan scheme, it is necessary to get Bhulekh verification and e-KYC done. If this work is not done, then it will be difficult to get the 13th installment.

Eligible Farmer Details in Chhattisgarh

During the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at present there are 27,43,708 farmers in Chhattisgarh are active on the beneficiary list of PM Kisan scheme. However, only 19,75,340 farmers could get the next installment of PM Kisan scheme.

Who will not get 13th Installment?

If some farmers have not done Bhulekh verification and e-KYC till now, then it will be difficult to get the benefit of the 13th installment.

PM Kisan Helpline Number

In the meantime, the Centre has issued a helpline number for the farmers. If you have applied for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, then you can call 155261 to know beneficiary status.



