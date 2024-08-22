NationalPolitics

Fast-Track Court, 15-Day Resolution: CM Banerjee Writes To PM Modi On Surging Rape Cases In Country

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 22, 2024
0 67 1 minute read

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi, it reads, “…I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country and in many cases rapes with murder are committed according to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secure. Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days.”


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 22, 2024
0 67 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi Vows Statehood For J&K On His Pre-Poll Visit To Valley

August 22, 2024

6 Dead, 22 Injured After Private Bus Carrying School Staff Members Falls Into Gorge In Ladakh

August 22, 2024

SC Rebukes Cops For Delay In Filing Unnatural Death Case, Asks Protesting Medics To Resume Duties; 10 Points

August 22, 2024

ApplyBoard Announces 2024 International Alumni of Impact Winners from India

August 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow