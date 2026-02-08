New details have emerged in the probe into the suicide of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad. Their father – Chetan Kumar – has now been linked to another suicide case from 2015.Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Following the suicides of three minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, police have revealed that their father had been linked to another suicide case. Chetan Kumar’s name was linked to another suicide case which took place 11 years ago in 2016 which involved his live-in partner. This has added a new twist to the entire probe. Police stated that the father’s background is also being involved in the probe.
Police Closed The Case As SuicideAccording to DCP Nimish Patil, the live-in partner of Nimish had died after falling from the roof 2015. The roof from which the woman jumped is located in Rajendra Nagar colony. “The death was initially treated as suspicious, but later it was declared a suicide after investigation,” Patil said.
Three Wives And A Complicated Family SetupPTI learnt from police sources after questioning family members that Kumar currently has three wives — Sujata, Heena and Tina — who are biological sisters. According to the sources, Sujata is the mother of Nishika, while Heena is the mother of Prachi and Pakhi.
Suicide Note And Father’s Name In ItSenior officials stated that the suicide note, which was recovered from the room, suggests that the girls were more emotionally attached to their father than their mothers. “The girls addressed their father in the note and did not mention their mothers,” an officer said.
