Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Candid Photo Dump on Epilepsy Awareness Day – See Viral Photos

Fatima Sana Sheikh Shares Photo Dump on Epilepsy Awareness Day: Fatima Sana Shaikh recently shared a series of photo dump on National Epilepsy Day 2022. The actor dropped her candid pictures on the Epilepsy Awareness Day in order to encourage more conversations around the topic. The actor had earlier opened up about the same as well. Fatima captioned her goofy photo dump as, “Happy epilepsy day 💃💃💃And a photo dump of selfies. #epilepsy #elilepsyawareness #happyepilepsyawarenessday.” The actor donned a black sleeveless top with a pair of denims and sunglasses in candid and fun pictures. Fatima, who made her Bollywood debut in Dangal wrote a long post about the health condition, in order to break the taboo around epilepsy.

CHECK OUT FATIMA SANA SHAIKH’S POST ON EPILEPSY AWARENESS DAY:

FATIMA SANA SHAIKH RAISES AWARENESS ABOUT EPILEPSY

In her earlier post she wrote, “Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo aur topic ka 😂 * What Is Epilepsy? Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause.” Fatima further wrote, “5 FACTS ABOUT EPILEPSY THAT EVERYONE MUST KNOW.

1. 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy

2. There are four main types of epilepsy (focal onset,

generalized onset, combination, and unknown)

3. Estimates are around 1/3 of people living with epilepsy have drug-resistant (aka refractory or intractable) epilepsy

4. Anything someone can do when aware, could be done during a seizure with impaired awareness (walking, talking, eating,

5. Almost anything can be a seizure trigger for someone @socal.epilepsy EPILEPSY AWARENESS CHALLENGE 2022 Feel free to share your story of epilepsy here. ❤️❤️❤️”

Fatima will next be seen in Dhak Dhak and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

