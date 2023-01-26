Fearing Sexual Assault Woman Jumps Out of Window of Moving Bus in Purnia

A police patrolling team took her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Purnia. Later She was referred to Siliguri. Her condition is said to be critical as she has received serious head injuries.
Patna/Bihar: Fearing sexual assault, a 35-year-old woman in the Purnia district of Bihar allegedly jumped ut of a window of a moving bus. She was lying in unconscious state on the Purnia–Siliguri stretch of National Highway 31.
A police patrolling team took her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Purnia. Later She was referred to Siliguri. Her condition is said to be critical as she has received serious head injuries.
In her statement to the police, the woman said that a few passengers on the bus misbehaved with her. However when she resisted, “they threatened me of rape”.
“To escape rape bid, I jumped off the bus by breaking the window glass,” the woman, a resident of Darjeeling told police.
Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the four unknown men and efforts are on to identify them. CCTV footage is also being scanned to identify the bus.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 7:16 AM IST
