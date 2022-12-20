The incident took place in Sahago Paschim village under Rae Bareilly Bachhrawan police station area. The man, identified as Atul Sahgo, was purportedly an alcoholic.

Fed Up Of Daily Abuse, Woman Kills Alcoholic Husband In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli murder: Fed up with physical and mental torture, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Vareli killed her husband on December 15. The man, identified as Atul Sahgo, was purportedly an alcoholic. According to police, Atul was addicted to drinking, and would come home drunk every day, which would lead to quarrels with his wife. The accused, Annu used to run a beauty parlor and take care of the children.

On December 15, Atul came home drunk. During this, Atul had a fight with his wife Annu and he started beating her. Meanwhile, Annu took the opportunity and hit him on the head with the slab of the bed. When he fainted, he was strangled to death. She later slept beside her husband’s dead body.

The next day she went for her work at the beauty parlour, worked their the entire day. She returned in the evening and cooked food. She fed her children and then put them to sleep. When the children fell asleep, she dragged the body out of the house came back and slept again.

In the morning she raised an alarm that her husband was drunk and fell to death outside the house.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took the dead body in possession and sent it for postmortem.



