Feel the Love with ‘Ranjhana,’ Dhruv Dhalla’s Latest Masterpiece from the movie ‘Mr and Mrs. Mahi’

Renowned Bollywood artist and music composer Dhruv Dhalla recently released his new song ‘Ranjhana‘ in Mumbai inn collaboration with Dharma Productions. Written by Devendra Kafir, composed by Dhruv Dhalla and sung by the legendary Kavita Seth and Lakshay Kapoor, this romantic sufi song is all set to feature in the movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi‘.

Dhruv Dhalla with Kavita Seth and Lakshay Kapoor

Ranjhana is a heartfelt love song that takes you on a journey of love and heartache, capturing the essence of longing and passion.

Expressing his elation at the release of his song, Dhruv Dhalla said, “I am thrilled to introduce my new song ‘Ranjhana’ to the world. Its a soothing romantic melody that I believe will touch the hearts of many. Working with Dharma Productions has been an incredible experience, and I have truly been privileged and honoured to have collaborated with legendary artists like Kavitha Seth and Laqshay Kapoor to germinate this song to life.”

Dhruv’s musical journey began at age four when his father gifted him a keyboard pencil box. He quickly became the star keyboard player of his school band at MSM Delhi Cantt, winning numerous competitions. His big break came when Palash Sen of Euphoria invited him to join his band. Dhruvs entry into Bollywood was marked by his composition for “Khosla Ka Ghosla,” followed by the success of “Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye.”

Besides his contributions to film music, Dhruv has worked with industry giants like Shahrukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma. He is also a TEDx speaker, sharing his insights on passion and happiness. Outside of music, Dhruv enjoys travel, cars, planes, and photography.

Dhruv Dhalla released his song ‘Ranjhana‘ with a special performance by him and his team in Mumbai recently.

Ranjhana Song Link: youtu.be/vDuSns3k2JQfeature=shared.