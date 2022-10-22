Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalFeeling Sad Demotivated Neglected At Workplace Then You Must Read This
National

Feeling Sad Demotivated Neglected At Workplace Then You Must Read This

admin
By admin
0
55



Workplace Depression: All of you must have felt sadness and despair at some point of time while working. Maybe you’ve even had to cry at some point. But there are many people in the world who face these problems regularly. They feel sadness, anxiety, lack of motivation, and cry at the workplace almost daily. Such people may be suffering from “Work Depression”.Also Read – Actor Manava Naik Alleges Cab Driver Threatened Her, Mumbai Police Takes Action: ‘Rukh tereko dikhata hoo’

What is Work Depression?

Work depression is a condition in which an employee feels symptoms of depression while working in the office. These symptoms can also be experienced while working from home. This problem is not necessarily due to work. People already suffering from depression also have trouble concentrating during work. Work anxiety can aggravate depression in the patient. Also Read – With Suicidal Depression Cases Increasing Day by Day, Here are Some Mental Health Helpline Numbers to Talk About What Bothers You

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a negative workplace environment can impair the mental and physical health of people. Due to this, absenteeism in the office can increase and the productivity of employees can be low. Also Read – Diet And Mental Health: 5 Foods That Can Help You Manage Depression

Symptoms of Work Depression

  • Anxiety levels rise in worrying situations in the office
  • Increased feeling of boredom towards the job
  • Disinterest in work
  • Lack of motivation
  • Feeling sad at work
  • Making more mistakes in work
  • Being forgetful
  • Feeling helpless, lonely, and unworthy in the office
  • Unexplained increase or decrease in appetite
  • Fatigue, headache, and upset stomach
  • Irritability and anger
  • Crying in the office
  • Sleeping too much at work
  • Feeling overworked
  • Distancing yourself from coworkers

Causes of Work Depression

  • Negative office environment
  • Irregular working shifts
  • Office politics
  • Lack of cooperation from the manager or boss
  • Too much work
  • Experience of harassment at the workplace
  • Feeling unsafe at work
  • Failure to maintain work-life balance
  • Fear/risk of losing the job
  • Unable to handle office hassles
  • Doing something that goes against your moral values
  • Doing work that doesn’t match your career goal

How to avoid Work Depression?

  • Take a 10-minute break from your desk every half an hour.
  • Eat food in the open air during the lunch break.
  • Do light physical exercise in breaks. This will give a boost to mental health.
  • Take a Mental Health Day for yourself every month.
  • Meditate at home and in the office.
  • Practice breathing exercises.
  • Take a break in the office to talk to colleagues or watch a funny video you like.
  • Talk openly about this with the boss and human resources.
  • Seek the help of a doctor in case of more problems.

(These are generic observations only. We strongly suggest that you consult a professional if you are facing these issues more than the normal levels.)





Source link

Previous articleGilas Pilipinas eyes Kai Sotto for November window of Fiba qualifiers
Next articleRam Setu Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677