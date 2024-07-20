Feels Like Joining a Family: Sunny Kaushal on Being a Part of the Global Launch of Guerrilla 450

Actor Sunny Kaushal consistently delivers captivating performances on screen. Besides acting, Sunny is also deeply passionate about bikes. As a biker, Sunny recently had the opportunity to join Royal Enfield for the launch of the Guerrilla 450 in Barcelona, Spain.

Actor Sunny Kaushal with Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director & CEO of Eicher Motors Ltd.

Reflecting on the event, Sunny says, “I’ve always had a special place in my heart for two-wheelers since I was a kid, whether it’s a bicycle or a motorbike. For us Indians, Royal Enfield is particularly special and feels like our own bike. Being part of the Guerrilla 450 launch and joining the Royal Enfield family feels truly special and like home. I was fortunate to ride a 150 km circuit along the coast of Barcelona, Spain, to test it, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Sunny Kaushal at the Global Launch of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in Barcelona, Spain

On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in the film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. He is also eagerly anticipated in Shiddat 2 alongside Wamiqa.