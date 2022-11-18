Female Fans in Qatar Might Find Themselves in Jail If Not Dressed Properly

Female fans, coming from other countries, have been advised to dress properly and not wear anything that is too revealing during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Female fans might find themselves in jail if not dressed properly in Qatar WC.

Trending News: The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition is set to get underway in Qatar on November 20. Before all the action begins on the field, a lot of controversies have emerged in the run-up to the showpiece event. From a lot being said and written about the human rights violation in Qatar to a Danish reporter very recently being threatened by Qatari officials, a lot of drama has unfolded with regard to the mega tournament.

Ahead of Qatar 2022, another update has made heads turn. Female fans, coming from other countries, have been advised to dress properly and not wear anything that is too revealing during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. If any female fan fails to comply with this, she can be in big trouble and land herself in jail. It is to be noted that the laws in Qatar ban women from wearing tight clothes and showing their body parts in public. It falls under a punishable offence.

The FIFA website, on the other hand, stated that women can wear anything they like but will have to keep in mind the strict laws of Qatar. “People can generally wear their clothing of choice. Visitors are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings,” the World Cup website states.

Meanwhile, the Chief technology officer of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar Niyas Abdulrahiman pointed out, “We have high-resolution special cameras to zoom in on a particular seat and clearly see the spectator. It’s being recorded, so that will help us in any post-event investigation.”

(With inputs from WION)



