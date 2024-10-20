Fenesta Celebrates the Spirit of Commitment with Customer-Centric Campaign

Fenesta, India’s leading brand in Windows, Doors and Facades solutions, launches a campaign this Karwachauth that honors the power of commitment. The campaign acknowledges the resilience and dedication required to balance personal and professional roles commonly displayed by women reflecting the essence of unwavering commitment-whether to family, traditions, or professional goals.

At the core of this initiative is Fenesta’s own commitment to exceptional customer service. The campaign draws a parallel between the brand’s promise to deliver excellence in every customer interaction and the determination individuals show in fulfilling their responsibilities across all spheres of life. By embracing this theme, Fenesta encourages a celebration of strength, emphasizing that true empowerment comes from the ability to honor commitments without compromise.

Susmita Nag, CMO of Fenesta Building Systems, shared her perspective on the campaign, stating, “Empowerment is about confidently meeting challenges, wherever they arise. Our approach to customer service is grounded in the same ethos-honoring every commitment with consistency and excellence. This campaign reflects our values and reinforces our dedication to serving our customers with passion, mirroring the commitment we celebrate today.”

Fenesta’s campaign aims to inspire everyone to take pride in fulfilling their commitments, whether personal or professional. It embodies the brands ongoing pledge to deliver a customer experience that is rooted in integrity and driven by purpose. By celebrating the essence of commitment, Fenesta reiterates its promise to uphold exceptional standards in every interaction.

Watch the full campaign video – www.youtube.com/watchv=-6JOmbsfBuk

About Fenesta Building Systems

Fenesta is India’s largest windows and doors brand and a part of the Rs. 11,431 Cr conglomerate DCM Shriram Ltd. Its installations across more than 4,00,000 homes have already crossed the magical 4 million mark. Empowered with the knowledge of Indias extreme conditions, Fenesta has designed uPVC windows and doors that are able to withstand Indias extreme climate also. After uPVC, Fenesta took another technological leap when it introduced its ultra-luxury Aluminium Windows and Doors, Solid Panel Doors and Faade Solutions. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Fenesta has more than 300 dealer showrooms and nine Signature Studios enabling it to service 900 cities. With a dynamic direct sales force, Fenesta has successfully expanded its reach internationally, penetrating markets in the Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. Fenesta offers a complete customized end-to-end solution: survey, design, manufacture, delivery, installation and service to all its customers. The entire process is synchronized with the pace of each project. As a leader in the category, Fenesta takes pride in its ability to serve individual homes and large developers with equal ease.