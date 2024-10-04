Ferrero India Launches Raffaello: A Symphony of Flavors with Every Bite

Ferrero India Private Limited, part of the Ferrero Group, is bringing its much-awaited signature decadent, Confetteria Raffaello a crunchy almond and coconut treat, Classic edition to India.

15-piece pack priced at Rs. 450/- which is suitable for gifting, sharing and self-consumption

Each piece of Raffaello is a delight with a bouquet of distinctive multi-sensorial taste experience. It has a whole crunchy white almond at the center surrounded by a creamy filling, encased in a crispy wafer shell covered with hints of delicate coconut flakes, all presented in an elegant white packaging. This creation is known as ‘Confetteria Raffaello’ globally.

Raffaello comes in distinctive, modern packs designed for gifting – the Ballotin Pack, features a unique cubic shape inspired by Belgian chocolate shop packaging. It exudes sophistication with its signature smooth edges, and the bright red details of the hibiscus flower and a satin ribbon that brings Raffaello’s ivory white into focus.

Raffaello inspires one to express their feelings of love & affection for those they hold dear. It is an ideal gift for thoughtful relationships and everyday treats.

3-piece pack priced at Rs. 99/- which is suitable for gifting, sharing and self-consumption

Speaking about the new launch, Mr Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said, “Raffaello embodies Ferrero Indias commitment to delivering moments of pure pleasure and sophistication. Born in 1990, this exquisite Raffaello is a unique blend of flavours, designed to nourish relationships with love and care. We are excited to introduce this delicate treat, which we believe will become a cherished choice for those who want to express pure sincere thoughtfulness to their loved ones.”

The Raffaello is available at leading outlets across India, including Modern trade stores, e-commerce platforms and other channel partners.

About Raffaello

Raffaello, the premium brand of Ferrero was introduced globally in 1990. Originating from the classic “Pasticceria Italiana,” the bite-sized delicacy comprises a whole white almond in a creamy filling, enclosed in a crispy wafer and dusted with coconut flakes. Raffaello has grown its portfolio to include bars and ice cream and is recognised for delivering surprises and wonderful moments with your loved ones. Raffaello is the perfect choice for a surprising, light-hearted pleasure, any time you desire. Share the unique taste experience with your loved ones or enjoy it with some relaxing ‘me-time’. Raffaello is pure pleasure.

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero began its journey as a pastry shop in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world’s largest sweet-packaged food companies, with much loved brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved products including Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher.

About 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate lifes special moments. The Ferrero Group’s family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.ferrero.com/int/en.

About Ferrero India

Ferrero Indiastarted its commercial operations in 2004. In 2007 the Government of Maharashtra bestowed a mega-status project for its state-of-the-art production plant at Baramati near Pune. India is a production hub for Ferrero in Asia and the Middle East and exports half of its local production. Headquartered in Pune, the company has regional sales offices in Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata with a robust distribution network across all the metros and mini metros of India. Ferrero’s well-known brands in India include Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher. The ‘Kinder Joy of Moving’ (KJOM) program, Pietro Ferrero Kindergarten (Baramati), Anganwadis (Baramati) and the 3MW roof top solar installation are success stories of Ferrero’s Sustainability initiatives in India.

Ferrero India has won several awards including the Greentech Environment Award; Impresa Award for People Empowerment; The Best Human Response Award; Kronos Excellence Award for Workforce Management; Supplier Excellence Award, 10th CSR Award – Adding Value to local Communities and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Award for Commitment to Food Safety.

For more information please visit: www.ferreroindia.com.