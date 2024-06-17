Home

Festive Fervour Across India For Eid Al-Adha As Devotees Offer Namaz At Mosques – See Photos, Videos

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a significant Islamic holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

New Delhi: Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer Namaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy ”Eid Al-Adha’ festival. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy.”

Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2024

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers.

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer Namaz at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al Adha festival. pic.twitter.com/OnufmNVisx — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Eid Al-Adha is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God. The festival is a symbol of renunciation and sacrifice and gives the message of love, brotherhood and social harmony, she said.

Maksud Ahmed, a devotee, reflecting on the significance of the festival, stated that it signified sacrificing vices. “This day reminds us of sacrifice. Sacrifice is not just about the sacrifice of an animal; in essence, it means sacrificing our vices for our own sake. On this day, one should sacrifice all the bad qualities within oneself and bring forth one’s goodness,” Ahmed said, news agency ANI reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

ঈদ মোবারক! সকলকে জানাই ঈদ-উল-আযহা উপলক্ষে আন্তরিক শুভেচ্ছা। — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

Meanwhile, People also offered namaz at Fatehpuri Masjid in the national capital on the occasion of today’s festival. Equally vibrant celebrations were seen in other parts of the country too.

In Rajasthan, devotees flock to the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer to offer prayers on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha festival.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Devotees throng dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid Al Adha festival. pic.twitter.com/fFBfrmj99A — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024





