FICCI FLO Signs MoU with Philippines’ PhilWEN to Boost Women’s Economic Empowerment at 2nd Edition of Anshukam

The second edition of Anshukam, the flagship textile and handloom exhibition organized by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), witnessed a significant milestone with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FLO and the Philippine Womens Economic Network (PhilWEN). The MoU marks a new chapter in international collaboration to promote womens economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.

FICCI FLO Signs MoU with Philippines PhilWEN

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of Anshukam, a vibrant event showcasing over 90 stalls, featuring the work of 35 women artisans from across India. FLO members did a ramp walk at the fashion show organised during Anshukam.

The MoU aims to foster stronger ties between the women entrepreneurs of India and the Philippines by facilitating networking, collaboration, and capacity building. Through this partnership, FLO and PhilWEN seek to unlock opportunities for women-led businesses in both nations. Under the agreement, FLO and PhilWEN will collaborate in areas such as networking, capacity building, trade, investment, and advocacy for policies supporting womens economic participation at national and regional levels.

Speaking on the MoU, Joyshree Das Verma, National President of FICCI FLO, stated, “It gives me immense pride to announce this partnership between FLO and PhilWEN at Anshukam 2024. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower women entrepreneurs in India and the Philippines, fostering an ecosystem that nurtures and supports women-led businesses. Together, we will build a future where women not only participate but lead in the global economy. We have organised several initiatives like Anshukam that provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with consumers and become market ready.”

“The MoU with PhilWen aligns well with FICCI FLOs objectives, particularly in terms of enhancing global engagement and fostering trade relationships in the ASEAN region. This partnership likely supports FLOs goals of expanding international connections and promoting trade opportunities, contributing to its broader mission of empowering women and supporting business growth,” she added.

The event showcased the incredible craftsmanship of India’s artisans, ranging from handloom weaves to handmade jewellery and home products. Among the many initiatives under FLO’s National Handloom and Textile Initiative, Anshukam highlighted efforts to revive dying crafts such as Toda Weaves from Tamil Nadu, Midnapore Checks from West Bengal, and Syahi Begar printing from Madhya Pradesh.