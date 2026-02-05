Demonstrating Instantaneous Ablation Through High-Voltage Waveforms and Efficient Point-by-Point Pulsed Field AblationCARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Field Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the presentation of late breaking clinical trial data from the first-in-human Field PULSE study at the 31st Annual International AF Symposium 2026, held February 5–7 in Boston.
- Instantaneous energy delivery: Lesions created in less than 200 milliseconds, enabling rapid point-by-point ablation
- Procedural efficiency: Median bilateral pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) time of 12.5 minutes, with the fastest case completed in 7.7 minutes
- PVI durability: Remapping demonstrated progressive improvement in PVI durability with the optimized waveform
- By vein: 94.2%
- By patient: 84.6%
- Safety outcomes:
- No device-related serious adverse events
- No acute kidney injury, reported phrenic nerve palsy or clinically relevant hemolysis
- Among patients evaluated by brain MRI (n=14), no silent cerebral lesions (DWI+/FLAIR+) were observed
The FieldForce Ablation System is a focal, contact-sensing PFA system built on proprietary FieldBending™ technology to deliver targeted, high-intensity electric fields using a novel pulsed energy delivery strategy. Designed to support both atrial and ventricular ablation, the system serves as a universal ablation platform for the heart and beyond. The FieldForce system is designed to enable targeted and tailored ablation treatment while platform features focus on procedural efficiency. About Field Medical®, Inc.
Founded in 2022 by Steven Mickelsen, M.D., Field Medical is a clinical-stage medical technology company committed to advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) solutions for complex cardiac arrhythmias. Its FieldForce Ablation System integrates a focal catheter design with proprietary FieldBending energy designed to safely deliver efficient, precise ablation with the goal of improving outcomes in ventricular and atrial arrhythmia treatment. In 2024, Field Medical earned Breakthrough Device Designation and gained entry into the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its ventricular tachycardia indication. In October 2025, the VCAS trial was published in Circulation. For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube. The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Media Contact
Holly Windler
619.929.1275
[email protected]
[email protected] Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2878123/Field_Medical_Ablation_System.jpg Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574173/Field_Medical_Logo_Block_WhiteOnBlack_Logo.jpg
