FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration
FIFA has imposed sanctions on football associations of Ecuador, Mexico and Serbia, and opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association, reports Xinhua news agency.
Published: January 14, 2023 11:16 PM IST
By IANS
Geneva: FIFA announced that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina due to potential breaches of rules during their FIFA World Cup final against France last month.
“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final,” read the statement.
Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup in Qatar on December 18, 2022.
FIFA has imposed sanctions on football associations of Ecuador, Mexico and Serbia, and opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association, reports Xinhua news agency.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 11:16 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore
[ad_1] Home News India60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore After the emergency landing,...
Twitter Rolls Out For You, Following Tabs On Web
[ad_1] Home TechnologyTwitter Rolls Out ‘For You’, ‘Following’ Tabs On Web Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it is...
Jio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here The CM launched the service...
Viral Video Man Uses Machine To Dig Holes For Fence Hits Gas Pipeline And Then Watch It Here
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Man Uses Machine To Dig Holes For Fence, Hits Gas Pipeline And Then. . . |...
Apply for Scientist ‘B’, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility Here
[ad_1] Home EducationUPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist ‘B’, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility Here UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates...
Viral Video Beagle Puppy Enjoying Classical Music Like A Pro Is Cuteness Overdose Watch
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Beagle Puppy Enjoying Classical Music Like A Pro Is Cuteness Overdose | Watch It is yet...
Average Rating