National

FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration

admin
47Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 23 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina Due to World Cup Trophy Celebration

FIFA has imposed sanctions on football associations of Ecuador, Mexico and Serbia, and opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association, reports Xinhua news agency.



Published: January 14, 2023 11:16 PM IST


By IANS

FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina
FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Argentina

Geneva: FIFA announced that it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina due to potential breaches of rules during their FIFA World Cup final against France last month.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 11 (Offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as of article 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations in conjunction with the Media and Marketing Regulations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, during the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final,” read the statement.

Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the World Cup in Qatar on December 18, 2022.

FIFA has imposed sanctions on football associations of Ecuador, Mexico and Serbia, and opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association, reports Xinhua news agency.




Published Date: January 14, 2023 11:16 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories